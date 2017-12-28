Take a Look at These New The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia Screenshots

Fans excited for the upcoming The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia got a nice post-holiday gift today, as a giant batch of screenshots were released for the game. Not only do we get a good look at some of the characters in the game, but the screenshots also give us a glimpse at some gameplay, as well as some images that seem taken out of cutscenes from the game.

In case you missed it, new information about the game has been released, including more details on the games Adventure Mode and Duel Mode. Adventure Mode allows players to relive the anime with free story updates as the next season airs. Duel Mode, on the other hand, lets players face off in online fights set within locations of the anime. For more information that, and some features on the game, check out below:

Adventure mode: Relive the story of the anime with free story updates as the next seasons airs. Roam around the land in Hawk Mama following ‘rumours’ to find out where the other Sins are and do side-quests to increase ‘rumours’ to progress in the main story. Players will also be able to perform the characters special attack called ‘Sin Action’. Duel mode: Duel modes will allow players to face off in traditional versus or participate in challenging online fights set in iconic locations of the anime. Fight 1vs1 or 2vs2 with 20 customisable playable characters with magic crystals. KEY FEATURES ASSEMBLE THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS – The popular hit anime The Seven Deadly Sins comes to console for the very first time ACTION ORIENTED – A high-tension and fast-paced action fighting style that is expected of the popular anime series LUSH ENVIRONMENTS – The world of Britannia comes to life in a scenic 3D environment, made possible by the power of the PS4 ADVENTUROUS STORYLINE –Experience an enticing story line and plenty of places in Britannia to explore

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia is currently set to launch on February 9, 2018.