Report: Red Dead Redemption 2 Release Date Set For Summer 2018

A Danish retailer that previously (and correctly) leaked the Grand Theft Auto V release date for PS4 and Xbox One months before it was announced, seems to have slipped up again, this time revealing when we’ll finally get our hands on the long awaited Red Dead Redemption 2.

Who remembers this Danish Retailer who revealed the #GTAV (PS4/XB1) Release date months before its announcement?

They’ve now listed Red Dead Redemption II to release on June 8th 2018.

@therealjackster pic.twitter.com/UdifiFg5cS — Red Dead News (@RDonlineNews) December 28, 2017

The retailer shows the Red Dead Redemption 2 release date as June 8, 2018, which would put it within the expected window that Take Two previously set for Red Dead Redemption 2’s launch. We checked with the retailer, Coolshop, and no matter which country is selected as your home country, the release date still lists as June 8 (click the image to enlarge and see the release date).

June 8 is a Friday, which is a popular day for bigger titles to release. It also lists the same date across both the Xbox One and PS4 skus, which lends a bit more credence to this not just being a random placeholder date for the time being. While Rockstar and Take Two have yet to announce or confirm the release date, we can likely expect some news from them soon as we head into 2018.

Don’t miss the latest gameplay trailer that Rockstar put out for RDR2. Despite all of the problems surrounding microtransactions this year, Take Two did confirm that Red Dead Redemption 2’s multiplayer would likely feature them in some way or another, however if RDR2 follows the model for Grand Theft Auto Online, this won’t come as a surprise. Take Two also said that the launch window for this title doesn’t matter, referring to the likelihood that it will be successful no matter when they decide to release the game. Are you excited that the Red Dead Redemption 2 release date might only be half a year away?

[Via: PSU]