Secret of Mana HD Producer Has a Message for Fans

Square Enix just put out a new video related to the upcoming Secret of Mana remake. The video stars producer Masaru Oyamada, as he wishes fans a happy holidays, and talks about the importance of the original game. It’s a great way to get excited for the upcoming 2018 release.

You can view all three parts of the Secret of Mana HD producer message below:

For more on the upcoming remake, check out my Secret of Mana preview. Here’s what I had to say about it:

My demo ended with the game’s first boss battle, which has the player taking on a huge monster. In fact, it actually managed to trap me in one of the corners of the small battle area, and I couldn’t get away from its attacks for about 30 seconds due to my character being unable to get past the monster’s giant model. Once I got out of that corner, the fight was pretty simple, as I was able to dispose of him with minimal issue. That’s when the demo ended, so I didn’t get to see any of the later sections. Despite a disappointing amount of polish in its production value, Secret of Mana still holds plenty of value as a faithful remake. It plays exactly how fans of the original would expect it to, and that’s a damn fine base considering it’s one of the most beloved SNES role-playing games. We’re also a solid ways out from its 2018 release, so a lot of my issues with voice acting and animation could be fixed by then. I’m not sold yet on this remake, as it might just be best to play the original game, but we’ll find out soon enough.

Secret of Mana will release on the PlayStation 4, Vita, and PC on February 15, 2018.