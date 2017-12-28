Shinichi Kameoka Announces Return to Console Development

Shinichi Kameoka is headed back to the world of consoles. In a group interview on the Japanese website 4Gamer, Kameoka – an artist known amongst JRPG fans and current artist working on Egglia: the Legend of the Redcap – revealed that in 2018 he will be returning to an old-style console title after being removed for some time.

According to Kameoka (via DualShockers), the information regarding his return to console games will be made available by either the end of the year or in 2018. In the meantime, he encouraged fans to look forward to the announcement, saying it could be something totally unexpected. As far as the Egglia series goes, Kameoka said more updates and events for the mobile game will continue into next year.

If you’re unfamiliar with Kameoka and his work, you only need to look to the distinctive art style of the Mana series, which he was mainly responsible for. He’s credited with artwork on a number of classic RPGs, including Sword of Mana, Legend of Mana, Saga Frontier, Seiken Densetsu 3, and Secret of Mana. Currently, Secret of Mana is getting the remake treatment, so the timing of this announcement couldn’t come at a better time.

For more on the upcoming remake, check out our Secret of Mana preview. Here’s what Tyler had to say about it:

My demo ended with the game’s first boss battle, which has the player taking on a huge monster. In fact, it actually managed to trap me in one of the corners of the small battle area, and I couldn’t get away from its attacks for about 30 seconds due to my character being unable to get past the monster’s giant model. Once I got out of that corner, the fight was pretty simple, as I was able to dispose of him with minimal issue. That’s when the demo ended, so I didn’t get to see any of the later sections. Despite a disappointing amount of polish in its production value, Secret of Mana still holds plenty of value as a faithful remake. It plays exactly how fans of the original would expect it to, and that’s a damn fine base considering it’s one of the most beloved SNES role-playing games. We’re also a solid ways out from its 2018 release, so a lot of my issues with voice acting and animation could be fixed by then. I’m not sold yet on this remake, as it might just be best to play the original game, but we’ll find out soon enough.

Secret of Mana will release on the PlayStation 4, Vita, and PC on February 15, 2018.

