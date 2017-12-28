Yoko Taro Favorite Gaming Moment of 2017 Revealed

Yoko Taro’s Favorite Gaming Moment of 2017 is Hilarious

The PlayStation Blog ran a fun piece that had members of the gaming industry talking about their favorite gaming moments of 2017. One of the industry figures interviewed was NieR: Automata director Yoko Taro, who once again showed off his eccentric qualities. “This year, the game NieR: Automata – which I directed – was released,” said Yoko Taro. “The SIE team in Taiwan held a NieR: Automata concert and even included it in a music video. I also received an award at the Japanese PlayStation awards. I’m so grateful for all of the support I’ve received from Sony!”

And yet, that isn’t his favorite moment. “But out of everything, what’s stuck with me the most is that the video I shot in England where I try to forcibly take off Takahisa Taura’s T-shirt surpassed 440,000 views.” That’s the most on-brand answer possible.

You can check out the aforementioned video below:

Never change, Yoko Taro. Never change.

For more on the year’s best action game, check out an excerpt of what I had to write in my NieR: Auotmata review:

The amount of emotions that NieR‘s story was able to get out of me is particularly impressive when you consider that the entire cast is comprised of androids and robots. It’s strange to type this, but all of the characters are truly humanized by the time the game’s fifth main ending is seen (there’s 22 in total — although the majority are gag endings that are easily missed). It’s hard to speak about a lot of what this title does really well without spoiling it, but Automata fully embraces that it’s a video game. There are certain gameplay moments (including the incredible end credits) that are absolutely mind-blowing, and this isn’t because of a story twist, but rather due to how the game manages to connect players into the overall experience. NieR: Automata isn’t without problems, but it’s also a truly groundbreaking game. It won’t push a single genre forward, but it has the potential to change the entire medium. It takes advantage of player interactivity in ways that I’ve never seen before in order to create an incredibly memorable experience that’s a joy from beginning to end. Anyone who’s interested in what gaming can do that books and movies cannot needs to experience Yoko Taro and PlatinumGames’ masterpiece.

NieR: Automata is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]