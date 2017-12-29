Bethesda Founder Hates Loot Boxes, Compares Games to Jail

When Bethesda first started releasing games in 1986, no one knew just how far the company would come in just 30 years. In a recent interview with Glixel, Christopher Weaver – the original founder of Bethesda Softworks – sat down and discussed the beginnings of Bethesda, where the gaming industry is headed now, and if he would ever make a return to the industry.

Currently, Weaver spends most of his days teaching video game development and works on archive tracking the history of the industry for a Smithsonian project. Therefore, Weaver is certainly still plugged into the world of gaming, and all of the current trends. When it comes to the concept of loot boxes, Weaver doesn’t seem to be a fan. “This nickel and dime approach to payment may well backfire as it interferes with the flow of a game and disallows for players to lose themselves in its play-world,” he said, adding that a possible solution would be to pay more for new games up front. “Players may have to absorb the increasing costs of creating AAA games to allow publishers to remain profitable.”

Of course, Weaver doesn’t have to worry too much about how profitable a publisher is, but his insight and experience is certainly worth listening to. Nowadays, Weaver teaches courses at MIT and Wesleyan University, where he focuses on how video games can enhance our lives in ways we might not realize. “I have no interest in teaching you how to make a video game,” he says. “I have an interest in teaching you to use gaming technology to solve other problems. The next chapter, if you will.”

While Weaver is still heavily involved in gaming, however, don’t ever expect him to ever jump back into game industry anytime soon. Weaver compared the question to “asking somebody if they want to go back to jail” and was very clear that he wouldn’t do it. “Hell no. I absolutely wouldn’t.”

For more on the walk, including Weaver his history with Bethesda and his work with the Smithsonian, make sure to check out the interview over on Glixel.

[Source: Rolling Stone]