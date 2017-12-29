Here Are the Top Ten Most Watched PS4 Trailers

When it comes to the end of the year, it’s always fun to look back on some of the fondest memories of the year. Today, the PlayStation Blog has done just that, gathering the top ten highest performing trailers published to the PlayStation Youtube channel in 2018. While a handful of these games have already released, a majority of the titles on the list are of games that we’ve yet to see, but fans are just too excited about.

For the full list of the trailers, make sure to check out below, and click the title of the trailer to head over and watch the full video. The #1 trailer of the year can be viewed above:

To read more on our Best PlayStation Exclusive of 2017 and the game that took the #1 spot in the trailer list, check out our Horizon Zero Dawn review:

Horizon Zero Dawn is an early contender for game of the year. Guerrilla Games has outdone themselves, in astounding fashion. This is a glorious game, the result of a team of masterful artisans who not only had a story that they wished to tell, but a world that was living inside of them which they wanted to share with us all. Now, we get to play inside their creation, and it is a breathtaking experience to behold. A massive, open world filled with equally massive, terrifying robots, juxtaposed against the beauty of the Earth, nature fighting back the darkness as it tends to do. Horizon Zero Dawn is the kind of game you play to get lost in, and can be enjoyed by players of all types. This could be the beginning of a stellar franchise, and there is something for everyone here. If you own a PS4, you owe it to yourself to give Horizon Zero Dawn a go.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available now.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]