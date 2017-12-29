Check Out the Steins;Gate Elite Box Art

Steins;Gate Elite, a new version of the critically acclaimed visual novel, is set to release in Japan on March 15, 2018 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch. Since we’re just a few months out from release the Steins;Gate Elite box art has been unveiled. It shows off the new art style that fans can expect (it features animated scenes from the anime adaptation), and features some cryptic writing.

Check out the Steins;Gate Elite box art below:

If you’re wondering what the text below the logo reads, we’ve typed it up:

There is no end though there is a start in space. Infinity. It has own power, it ruins, and it goes though there is a start also in the star. Finite. Only the person who has wisdom can read the most foolish one from the history. The fish that lives in the sea doesn’t know the world in the land. It also ruins and goes if they have wisdom. It is funnier that man exceeds the speed of light than fish start living in the land. It can be said that this is an final ultimatum from the god to the people who can fight.

It’s worth noting that the PlayStation 4 version of the visual novel will include a cool extra:

If you want to grab Steins;Gate Elite for PlayStation 4, you’ll also get a copy of Steins;Gate: Linear Bounded Phenogram HD. Originally released in 2013, Linear Bounded Phenogram is as close to a fandisk that you’ll get from the time travelling series, as you work through several short stories with your favorite characters. Linear Bounded Phenogram HD will be the remastered version of the title, and for the time being appears to only be a bonus for Elite PS4.

Steins;Gate Elite will release in Japan on March 15, 2018 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch.

Interested in importing? Use our referral code “PSLIFE” to get $3 off on the game over at Play-Asia (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita).

[Source: Gematsu]