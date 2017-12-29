Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Creator Proud of Ending and the Debate Surrounding it

In a recent interview with the folks over at Siliconera, Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka spoke openly about the recently released Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony and how its ending can have multiple interpretations. Specifically, Kodaka was asked about how fans are reacting to the ending and what he thinks about the various interpretations that fans have come up with.

According to Kodaka, he was proud of the ending precisely due to the level of debate that arose around it. “We don’t think about making a game that would fit what fans would expect. We are proud of the ending because lately there aren’t many games that have fans debate over the ending.” Kodaka went on to say that Western culture really loves reality TV and because of that, he believes that Western culture will have a different view on the ending of the game versus Japanese, which is usually focused on characters and the popularity of characters. The interview as a whole is a must-read for fans of the Danganronpa series, as Kodaka also talks about the future of the series and more, so make sure to check it out on Siliconera.

In case you haven’t played it yet, make sure to check out our review of Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony:

If you delight in the sense of drama and anticipation that arises from impossible situations, if you are engaged by a twisting mystery that is never quite what you expect, then the Danganronpa series is for you. I can’t in good faith recommend that you play Danganronpa V3 before the other two, just like I would never tell you to enjoy Return of the King before partaking of Fellowship of the Ring and Two Towers. As the third part of an incredible trilogy of games, Danganronpa V3 deserves your attention in its rightful place after the other two. Make no mistake though, it’s a title that’s well worth arriving at when you get there, a vibrantly dark mystery that sinks its teddy bear claws in and won’t let go.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is available now.