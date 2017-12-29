Destiny 2 Xur Location and Inventory Guide for December 29 – January 1, 2018

It’s Friday, which means that it’s time for our Destiny 2 Xur location and inventory guide. Unlike Destiny 1, where Xur was always present in a social space, the mysterious vendor can now be found out in the exploration zones. His currency is Legendary Shards, which can be obtained by breaking down legendary and exotic gear. Xur now stays from reset Friday morning until the weekly reset on Tuesday, so no more worrying about getting to him within a 48 hour window.

This week, Xur is on Nessus. Fast travel to the Watcher’s Grave area and head forward and to the right to find Xur in a tree. You can mark his location on your map. This week, Xur is selling the Vigilance Wing Pulse Rifle for 29 shards. The Foetracer Hunter helmet armor is available for 23 shards. You can get the Peacekeepers Titan legs for 23 shards. And finally, the Eye of Another World Warlock chest armor for 23 shards.

Xur also sells a Fated Exotic Engram for 97 shards, and a Three of Coins consumable for 31 shards.

The Vigilance Wing pulse rifle provides a five-round burst instead of the traditional three-round. It offers the chance for more damage output and critical hits with a vertical recoil pattern. It also provides healing and increased movement speed when an ally is killed. These perks, along with the Egyptian design of the weapon, where very clearly made with Trials players in mind, as the first game’s Trials of Osiris centered around Eqyptian themed gear. Good aim rewards increased damage output, and downed players grant a boost of healing and speed which is critical in competitive PVP.

Foetracer allows Hunters to mark targeted enemies and deal additional damage to any marked enemies with low health. This is a great all purpose helmet for more damage output, especially if you have a team weakening enemies for you, though most Hunters will probably find that they prefer other exotic armor pieces over this one.

Peacekeepers are a fun one for people who run double submachine guns on a Titan. These boots will reload stowed SMGs and allow them to be readied instantly, so the only delay is swapping quickly back and forth between the guns. You’ll never need to reload again. I personally don’t use SMGs, but these boots can create quite a unique build for constant firepower. If you like to get in close and wreck shop (as Titans are prone to do), you’ll want to give these a shot.

Eye of Another World will highlight priority targets and improve regeneration of grenade, melee, and rift abilities. This is a great all-purpose exotic helmet that just improves the Warlock class in general. Enemy awareness is great, as they are outlined in red, making manual target acquisition much easier. It may not do anything too crazy, but it’s worth having in the arsenal for the very moderate price of 23 shards.

The Fated Engram is limited to one per account per week, and guarantees an exotic item that you haven’t yet gotten. The Three of Coins consumable will increase the chance for exotic engram drops from all sources for four hours. A single consumable costs 31 shards.

Earlier this month, Bungie released the second half of their big December update, and The Dawning event started last week. Bungie also released a Destiny webcomic, which we reviewed. It has a secret code in it for an emblem in Destiny 2. We’ve also got a series of Destiny 2 guides, including an endgame guide for after the campaign, a step-by-step Raid guide, and a guide on how to trigger all heroic public events.

Which items are you picking up from Xur this week?