Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory Will Add 4 New Digimon for Free

Bandai Namco is holding a user participation campaign for Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory which has been recently released in Japan on December 14. It promises a free update patch that will add 4 new Digimon to the game’s roster if many users on Twitter retweet the following tweet:

[RT Campaign] If 2018 retweets are achieved, we will publish a free update data that adds 4 new usable #Digimon in #HackersMemory at a later date! Retweet this tweet by January 5!

Play the PS4 & PS Vita game #HackersMemory to the end as it has a huge volume and includes the previous game #CyberSleuth!

It did not take long for that goal to be achieved. As of this writing, the tweet has gotten over 4,000 retweets. So it’s safe to say that the above 4 Digimon are confirmed to be added in a future update patch, although they have yet to announce the exact date this patch will be released.

However, it seems like Bandai Namco is not done yet with the campaign as they’re upping the ante with a new tweet that reads as follows:

[RT Campaign] We’ve already reached the 2018 retweet goal! Thank you very much for the many retweets! If we reach 10,000 retweets, it looks like #HackersMemory‘s producer Habu will consider some sort of present! We’ll continue to wait for more retweets at the previous tweet!

While we are still waiting for Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory to be released internationally on January 19, let us know what you think who the newly added Digimon will be in the comments. And if you have a Twitter account, don’t forget to help the campaign by retweeting this tweet!

[Source: Bandai Namco]