The end of the year has rolled around, which means it’s time to sum up 2017 with the Game of the Year Awards. PlayStation LifeStyle is doing our year-end awards slightly different from previous years. We wanted to put more importance on the nomination for each award, so we limited each category to five games. That’s not many, especially in a year stacked with great titles. It took a lot of careful deliberation to come up with each list.

2017 was an absolutely amazing year in gaming. The year started off strong with amazing titles like NieR: Automata and Horizon Zero Dawn, and managed to finish on a strong note with Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Overall, it was one heck of a year from start to finish.

Last week, we announced PlayStation LifeStyle’s nominees for Game of the Year 2017. Here’s a reminder of what got nominated:

Game of the Year 2017 Winner

NieR: Automata

Not only is NieR: Automata a fantastic third-person action game (hear about why players love it), it also regularly turns into a shooter (of the top-down and vertical varieties) and 2D platformer. It never feels out of place, though, and it all blends together to create one of the most unique action games in years. It also features a powerful story that manages to stick with players long after the amazing credits roll. Our review said,”NieR: Automata brings back the same mixed gameplay that helped make the original so enjoyable, and has improved on it tenfold. While the game is primarily played in a three-dimensional third-person perspective, it occasionally switches to either a pseudo two-dimensional top-down or side-scrolling view. Combat is significantly faster-paced than the original, owing to new series developer PlatinumGames. It also features shoot-em-up and bullet hell elements, especially during its pseudo two-dimensional sections that sometimes feature combat in flight units. All this in addition to the game’s setting make the mixed gameplay work and fit significantly better than it did in the original.”

Of course, we’d also love to hear what you think. Did your game of 2017 match our pick, or would you have liked to see one of the other nominees take the award?

