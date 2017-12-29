Hideo Kojima Names Two Games That Influenced Death Stranding Development

Hideo Kojima recently did an interview with Dengeki where he named two games as titles that pertain to his own work on Death Stranding. The first was Playdead’s excellent puzzle-platformer Inside, while the other title was the mobile game Framed 2. He went onto say that he was inspired by indie titles that are being developed by “small-scale teams.” The way this impacts Death Stranding development is that Kojima has “prepared an environment where it is possible to create a game where everything from modeling to presentation is worked on by a few people.” He then went on to say that this is “an era where even indies can make games that make the world gaze in wonderment. My thought has strengthened to make Kojima Productions as the forerunner of such an era.”

Here’s the full exchange from the translated interview:

Dengeki: Please tell us a game released/announced in 2017 that pertains to your own work, and also the reason why. Kojima: Inside (for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS) and Framed 2 (mobile game). Although Inside was a 2016 title, I’m feeling the possibility of indie titles developed by small-scale teams, as represented by these two games. I was also appointed as a judge for the Best Independent Game award at The Game Awards, so that feeling of mine has grown stronger. We have prepared an environment where it is possible to create a game where everything from modeling to presentation is worked on by a few people, or even just one person (although it’s a different matter when it comes to distribution and more). This is an era where even indies can make games that make the world gaze in wonderment. My thought has strengthened to make Kojima Productions as the forerunner of such an era.

Death Stranding is being developed for PlayStation 4.

[Source: Dengeki PlayStation magazine]