Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy Draws Praise From Other Game Creators

Horizon Zero Dawn has been one of the most well received games of the year, and rightfully so. Not only is the story crafted wonderfully, but the characters within the game have helped create millions of fans for the title. None of those characters are more iconic and beloved than Aloy, the main protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn. It should come as no surprise then to hear that when PlayStation Blog had other game creators pick their standout characters of 2017, Aloy got a ton of votes.

Over at the PlayStation Blog, tons of great characters were chosen from a handful of great developers and creators. However, when it came to Alloy, a number of prominent creators praised not only her heroics in the game, but how well she was crafted. Jeramy Bergerson, the Associate Producer of Arkane Studios, found Aloy interesting due to how she discovers herself throughout the game and how her story – an outcast that must find their own way – can be easily relatable to anyone in the real world. James Valls, the Senior Producer for Rebellion, called Aloy “a genuine surprise,” praising how the game created a strong bond between the player and character.

To read even more on what creators thought about Alloy and other video game characters from 2017, make sure to check out the PlayStation Blog post. To read more on our Best PlayStation Exclusive of 2017, check out our Horizon Zero Dawn review:

Horizon Zero Dawn is an early contender for game of the year. Guerrilla Games has outdone themselves, in astounding fashion. This is a glorious game, the result of a team of masterful artisans who not only had a story that they wished to tell, but a world that was living inside of them which they wanted to share with us all. Now, we get to play inside their creation, and it is a breathtaking experience to behold. A massive, open world filled with equally massive, terrifying robots, juxtaposed against the beauty of the Earth, nature fighting back the darkness as it tends to do. Horizon Zero Dawn is the kind of game you play to get lost in, and can be enjoyed by players of all types. This could be the beginning of a stellar franchise, and there is something for everyone here. If you own a PS4, you owe it to yourself to give Horizon Zero Dawn a go.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available now.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]