Learn of the Dark Story of The Caligula Effect: Overdose

FuRyu has opened up the Japanese website for The Caligula Effect: Overdose, and the website has a bunch of new information on the PS4 remake. If you haven’t played the Vita original, you’ll be able to find out the plot behind the RPG. The Caligula Effect: Overdose will release May 17 in Japan.

Gematsu translated the information of The Caligula Effect: Overdose’s story for English readers:

Mobius is a perfect digital world created for the imagined benefit of humanity by μ, a virtual idol vocaloid program that attained sentience and self-awareness. Only humans who are suffering in the real world and strongly related to μ’s songs are lured into Mobius. Once they enter, people often forget that the real world exists. Regardless of age or gender, they are turned into students and forced to experience high school over and over, which μ considers “the most radiant time in a person’s life.” In order to grant the wishes of every Mobius resident, μ curates Mobius’ creative energy by singing songs composed by the “Ostinato Musicians.” Currently, the city called Miyabi is the only physical area that exists within Mobius. Its buildings and terrain are drawn from the residents’ memories of the real world. In The Caligula Effect: Overdose, the story progresses as two major routes, the “Go-Home Club Route” and the “Musicians Route.”

The two different routes in Overdose represent those that want to leave Mobius and return to the real world despite the pain, and those that would rather stay in the fake, ideal digital world.

The Caligula Effect: Overdose releases May 17 on PlayStation 4 in Japan.

