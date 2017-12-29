A Lot of Game Devs Listed Persona 5 as Their Favorite Game of the Year

A lot of game developers have sounded off about their favorite games of 2017 on the PlayStation.Blog, and a lot of them have enjoyed Persona 5. The RPG has received a number of awards and praise in year-end awards, including winning PlayStation LifeStyle’s award for Best RPG of 2017. It seems the praise is universal for this title!

Check out some of the snippets from developers about Persona 5:

“From the demon negotiation, which was more interesting than the random tarot cards that would happen after battles in Persona 4, giving some personality to the personas while trying to get a read on their personalities, to my standout character from all PlayStation games during the year, Futaba Sakur, and all the way to the final battle and having everyone in the city cheering you on, not to mention Shoji Meguro’s soundtrack playing throughout (which is top notch at all times).” Josh Phelan, Senior Gameplay Engineer, Arkane Studios (Dishonored 2) “I love the Persona series, and this turned out to be an amazing one. I had been waiting for a Persona game for eight years since Persona 4 came out. The silver lining with waiting two console generations for a sequel is that it’s a huge jump from the previous games in the series, taking advantage of two huge steps in hardware upgrades.” Steve Madureira, Lead Designer/Lead Animator, Airship Syndicate (Battle Chasers: Nightwar)

There is a lot more to read at the PlayStation.Blog article. Plenty of developers have great things to say about Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, NieR: Automata and plenty more!

What were some of your favorite games from this year?

[Source: PlayStation.Blog]