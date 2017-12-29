Check Out This Awesome LEGO Build of the Corruptor from Horizon Zero Dawn

The art design was a highlight of Horizon Zero Dawn, and now we’re getting the chance to see one of the PlayStation 4 exclusive’s signature machines in a brand new way. LEGO MOC (My Own Creation) builder Marius Herrmann posted an incredible model of a Corruptor from the open-world action RPG. Any fans of the game or LEGO builds in general will want to see this.

“Horizon Zero Dawn was my favorite game of this year,” wrote Herrmann. “I thought it would be fitting for my last LEGO [My Own Creation] of 2017 to be from that game. Being a big fan of the Killzone-aesthetics, the Corruptor is one of my favourite and most memorable machines of Horizon. I had a lot of fun building with some unusual technic-parts. Especially the solution for his claw is something I am really happy about. And the MOC is 100% LEGO. Not even Flex-tube was cut for this one, which is pretty unusual for me.”

Check out the awesome LEGO Horizon Zero Dawn Corruptor build below (more pictures are available on Flickr):

For more on Guerrilla Games’ latest title, check out our Horizon Zero Dawn review. Here’s a snippet of what Paulmichael Contreras had to say about the open-world role-playing game:

Horizon Zero Dawn is an early contender for game of the year. Guerrilla Games has outdone themselves, in astounding fashion. This is a glorious game, the result of a team of masterful artisans who not only had a story that they wished to tell, but a world that was living inside of them which they wanted to share with us all. Now, we get to play inside their creation, and it is a breathtaking experience to behold. A massive, open world filled with equally massive, terrifying robots, juxtaposed against the beauty of the Earth, nature fighting back the darkness as it tends to do. Horizon Zero Dawn is the kind of game you play to get lost in, and can be enjoyed by players of all types. This could be the beginning of a stellar franchise, and there is something for everyone here. If you own a PS4, you owe it to yourself to give Horizon Zero Dawn a go.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4.