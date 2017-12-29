Snoop Dogg Blasts EA Servers in Hilarious Rant

Celebrities are just like us when it comes to certain things. They like to hang out and play games, and they hate it when they can’t do that. Yesterday, Xbox One users who were playing EA titles experienced some problems as the servers for many games went down briefly. While most gamers likely just waited for the issue to get fixed, Snoop Dogg is not most gamers.

Xbox live. 🤷🏾‍♂️. @xboxone.x A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 28, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

As you can tell from the video above, Snoop Dogg was none too pleased about the fact he couldn’t play any games. Since he’s Snoop Dogg, he took his shot and sent out a video directly into the ether. This isn’t the first time he’s asked for server fixes on his Instagram, and although he tagged an Xbox account that doesn’t seem to be the verified Microsoft account, hearing Snoop blast EA Sports should be enough for anyone to want to fix their servers.

In case you’re unable to watch the video, you can check out a censored transcript of the message below (via Comic Book):

“Ay yo EA Sports what’s going on man? Yall’s server went down, you got a bunch of motha f**kas mad right now, and I’m one of ’em. Fix this s**t man. What the f**k is going on EA? Fix the server man, we’re trying to play online right now; y’all got us all f**kin clogged up like the freeway. Is this the internet or the f**kin’ 405 freeway?! Get it together EA Sports!”

Of course, the servers were later fixed and everyone was able to game as they pleased. Was it because of Snoop Dogg’s video? Probably not, but we wouldn’t put anything past the legendary rapper.

[Source: Comic Book]