NieR: Automata Director Yoko Taro on Why Horizon Zero Dawn is Special

NieR: Automata director Yoko Taro recently detailed his top 10 games of 2017 over at Giant Bomb, and he wound up naming Horizon Zero Dawn as his second favorite game of the year. He had high praise for Guerrilla Games, and talked about how nervous he was to launch his own game so close to it.

“As you may already know, [Horizon Zero Dawn] is a super masterpiece from Guerrilla Games,” wrote Taro. “Their release date was extremely close to NieR:Automata, it was a sci-fi genre title, an action game, and it featured a female protagonist. So much overlap. I thought, ‘Are you trying to kill me? Give me a break, seriously.'”

He also went on to praise the PlayStation 4 exclusive’s machine design. “The Machines in this game are different from more conventional Western designs of machines/robots, and they are constructed with a delicate physique and detail that Japanese players might like. Guerrilla Games’ artistic sense has always been superb, even since Killzone, but I felt that their artistic sensibilities have reached a point where I wouldn’t be surprised if Horizon became an animated series.”

For more on Guerrilla Games’ latest title, check out our Horizon Zero Dawn review. Here’s a snippet of what Paulmichael Contreras had to say about the open-world role-playing game:

Horizon Zero Dawn is an early contender for game of the year. Guerrilla Games has outdone themselves, in astounding fashion. This is a glorious game, the result of a team of masterful artisans who not only had a story that they wished to tell, but a world that was living inside of them which they wanted to share with us all. Now, we get to play inside their creation, and it is a breathtaking experience to behold. A massive, open world filled with equally massive, terrifying robots, juxtaposed against the beauty of the Earth, nature fighting back the darkness as it tends to do. Horizon Zero Dawn is the kind of game you play to get lost in, and can be enjoyed by players of all types. This could be the beginning of a stellar franchise, and there is something for everyone here. If you own a PS4, you owe it to yourself to give Horizon Zero Dawn a go.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4.

[Source: Giant Bomb]