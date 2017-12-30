PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Dev Talks PS4 Release, Says Sony’s “Very Strict” About Quality

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds developer and CEO of PUBG Corporation, Chang Han Kim, has said that if presented with the opportunity, the company will launch its hit title on “every platform” but it’ll remain an Xbox One console exclusive for the time being.

Kim told Inven Global in an interview that Steam and Xbox One have pre-release programs without any restrictions whereas Sony is “very strict” when it comes to quality.

When asked when players can expect PUBG on PlayStation, Kim said:

As it’s going to be an exclusive title on Xbox One for some time, we’d like to focus on completing the Xbox One PUBG for now. If we have the opportunity, the final goal would be to launch the title on every platform. Early Access on Steam and Game Preview on Xbox One are like pre-release, so they don’t have a restriction on quality. However, PS is very strict about this. There were cases where a game took 6 months more to launch even when it was already completed. We are still in the stage of learning the console development environment and console gamers’ taste. We need to think about other platforms after evaluating and completing the Xbox One version first.

Back in September, Bluehole Inc. said that it was already in talks with Sony to bring the game to PS4. However, it doesn’t seem like the developer is able to announce a release window anytime soon.

[Source: Inven Global via Reddit]