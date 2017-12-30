Half-Life 2, Left 4 Dead Voice Actor Jim French Has Passed Away

American radio presenter and video game voice actor, Jim French, passed away last week. He was 89.

News of his passing was brought to light this week by a number of obituaries and online tributes for the actor who voiced Father Grigori in Half-Life 2 and Bill in Left 4 Dead. He also worked on 2000’s Gunman Chronicles, Half-Life 2: Lost Coast, Payday: The Heist, and Dota 2.

French enjoyed a successful career as a producer, and ran his own production company that ceased operation earlier this year due to his health issues. A post on World Audio Drama Day’s Facebook page reads:

French was a legend in the Puget Sound region, working as a disk jockey and producer, but he was best known worldwide for keeping the flame of radio drama alive on American network radio through the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s, continuing well into the podcast age. He was known for his kindness and generosity, and he treated writers, producers, crew and actors well. JFP even let next generation streaming stations – Sound Stages Radio and others – to distribute his shows. He was also a guest with REPS (Radio Enthusiasts of Puget Sound). Thank you for everything, Jim.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones.

[Source: Gamasutra]