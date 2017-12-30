It Looks Like Bandai Namco is Involved in the NJPW Video Game

Earlier this week it was announced that New Japan Pro Wrestling is getting a new video game. While there are currently little in terms of details, the official website announced that “NJPW video game announcement” will take place at 12:15 on January 3, 2018 during the Wresle Kingdom 2018 Fan Festa. It’s not clear that this will be a console game, but if it is, it could mark the first time that the WWE titles have a real competitor on console. The company’s biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 12, will take place the following day and will feature Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito, Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho, and other matches.

Taking a look at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s latest Twitter follows gives us a hint at who could be developing the NJPW video game, though. Check out their latest follow:

Now this clearly isn’t a confirmation, but the fact that New Japan Pro Wrestling would start following the official Bandai Namco account mere days before they announce a video game is certainly interesting. After all, the official NJPW Twitter only follows 252 accounts, so it’s not like they are following people at random.

I mentioned earlier this week that Bandai Namco was one of the most likely collaborators for the unannounced video game:

One other possible collaborator could be Bandai Namco as New Japan Pro Wrestling gear and costumes wound up being included in Tekken 7. The two sides haven’t been shy about promoting each other, and have even produced crossover clothing. For example, here’s Tekken 7 director and producer Katsuhiro Harada wearing a Bullet Club t-shirt in a recent interview:

Of course, all of the current New Japan Pro Wrestling video game crossovers could very well have absolutely nothing to do with the upcoming video game announcement. It might not even be for consoles, and just be a mobile title. We’ll find out soon enough as the Wrestle Kingdom Fan Festa 2018 takes place on January 3, 2018.