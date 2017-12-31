Bandai Namco Wishes Fans a Happy New Year

Bandai Namco released a nice video today wishing their fans a happy new year. The two minute video features holiday wishes from the teams of several games including Code Vein, Digimon, SoulCalibur VI, My Hero Game, One Piece World Seeker, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, Naruto to Boruto, and Dragon Ball FighterZ. With a list of titles that long, clearly 2018 will be a big year for Bandai Namco.

Check out Bandai Namco’s message below, and get a good look at the Bandai Namco 2018 games lineup:

One of Bandai Namco’s most anticipated games of 2018 is Dragon Ball FighterZ. For more on the Arc System Works developed fighting game, check out my Dragon Ball FighterZ preview. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say about it:

Since it is a Dragon Ball game, there’s also a big focus on mobility. By hitting the right trigger, players can use a special homing dash that’ll avoid Ki attacks. That’s not all, as they can also do a warp attack called Vanish that has players teleport behind their opponent and land an attack. That costs a gauge of energy, though, so it’s important that these special moves are used in moderation. The fighting in Dragon Ball FighterZ is just as fun as it looks. The combat is instantly accessible to anyone that has played a fighting game, but there’s enough unique systems in play that competitive players will have to spend plenty of time learning the ins and outs. Going off of Arc System Works’ track record, this isn’t a game that Dragon Ball fans will want to miss out on.

Which Bandai Namco 2018 games are you most looking forward to?