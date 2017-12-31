Capcom on Onimusha Remake: We Have Limited Development Staff

We haven’t seen an Onimusha release since 2012 and although there have been talks of a revival, Capcom has made no promises. That hasn’t discouraged fans from requesting a remake, however.

When one Twitter user recently suggested making a new Dino Crisis game, the developer teased:

If a lot of people wish

たくさんの人がそれを望むなら https://t.co/lIcXTaGfQa — カプコン第一開発部 CapcomDev1 Official (@dev1_official) December 30, 2017

This response encouraged another user to ask about an Onimusha remake, to which Capcom said that its development team would love to make a lot of games but staff is limited, unfortunately.

Thank you!

We want to make lots of games

Unfortunately the development staff is limited — カプコン第一開発部 CapcomDev1 Official (@dev1_official) December 30, 2017

Back in February last year, Producer Yoshinori Ono revealed that Capcom was holding “high level” talks to discuss the series’ revival. “All I can do for now is reassure fans that conversations are happening at high levels,” he said. “We [Capcom] realize the need for different series to maybe come back into the forefront and although there’s nothing to talk about right now, I’m sure in the future there will be news on variety of series that will keep the fans happy.”

There have been no further updates since then.

[Source: Reddit]