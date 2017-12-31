CyberConnect2 Will Make a Huge Announcement in February

CyberConnect2 announced that they’ll be holding an event on February 1, 2018. During this event they’ll announce the future plans for the company, rather than focusing on the past. It’s said that the announcement made will show what the Japanese developer will be doing for the next decade.

While not much is known, we did get a slight tease of what to expect. “It’s not about the past 20 years, but rather, an announcement that will show what we’ll be doing for the next 10 years,” said CyberConnect2 president Hiroshi Matsuyama. “There will be announcements of new developments and new plans for CyberConnect2.”

The developer most recently worked on .hack//G.U. Last Recode for PlayStation 4. Here”s what our review had to say about the role-playing game compilation:

Truthfully, .hack//G.U. Last Recode isn’t an example of the best kind of remaster, as it hasn’t completely addressed the issues that plagued its original versions in the first place. Somehow, though, those negatives seem lesser this time around, as .hack//G.U. Last Recode manages to assemble a series of games all in one place that, in retrospect, seem to have had a profound impact on pop culture—or, at least, were the prototypes for those that would. .Hack//G.U. Last Recode supplements this with some meaningful and enjoyable additional content and upgrades, and as an art piece—the kind of game that needs to be experienced for something outside of its technical prowess—it just works. .Hack//G.U. Last Recode is a JRPG history exhibit, and it’s well worth the price of admission.

[Source: Siliconera]