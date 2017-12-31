Destiny 2 Servers Will Be Down on January 3, Bungie Promises “A Lot to Talk About in 2018”

The Destiny 2 servers will be down for scheduled maintenance on January 3. The maintenance is scheduled to start at 7 AM Pacific and conclude at 12 PM Pacific. Starting at 7 AM Pacific, players will no longer be able to log in to Destiny 2. At 8 AM Pacific, all online players will be returned to the title screen. Maintenance is scheduled to end at 12 PM Pacific. Bungie is taking the Destiny 2 servers down to add hotfix 1.1.1.2. Upon logging back in, players may be prompted to download the update.

The patch notes will be available after the update goes live. This update “will address issues related to Iron Banner and Faction Rallies access,” which is directly related to Bungie previously locking content and activities behind the latest expansion of the game. This update should re-enable access to these events for all players regardless of if they have the expansion or not. More details will be available after the hotfix goes live, and Bungie will be addressing the timing of future Faction Rally and Iron Banner events in the coming weeks.

Bungie’s Community Manager, DeeJ, tweeted out a New Year’s greeting will letting players know that there will be a lot to talk about in 2018.

However you choose to usher in a new year, I hope you do it safely. We have a lot to talk about in 2018. Peace. — DeeJ (@DeeJ_BNG) January 1, 2018

This is supported by the acting community manager tweeting what player issues have been heard and are being discussed by the studio, including the movement against Eververse, Destiny 2’s in-game microtransaction hub.

Feedback collection continues. Eververse, Mayhem, endgame and more. I know I sound like a broken record- but this is what I’m here to do. Collect your feedback, and represent your voices within the studio. Keep it coming. — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) December 28, 2017

I recently wrote about how Destiny 2 suffers from reward impermanence by taking symbols of our victories and accomplishments and shuffling them away behind the game’s convoluted microtransaction system, leaving actual in-game accomplishments to feel meaningless in comparison. Hopefully some of what they talk about in the new year will address making players feel like legends again.

Will you be affected by Bungie taking the Destiny 2 servers down? If you’ve got nothing else to do, check out our Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid guide to see how best to handle Calus’ challenges. Not ready for the Raid? Our Destiny 2 endgame guide covers how to get yourself leveled up after the campaign is over, including how to trigger every heroic public event.

[Source: Bungie]