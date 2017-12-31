Fate/Extella Link Release Date Revealed With More New Playable Servants

Type-Moon and Marvelous have just published a new short trailer for Fate/Extella Link, bringing in new information such as new playable characters and the game’s release date in Japan. Just like the previous game Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star, Fate/Extella Link will have a hack-and-slash action gameplay against massive hordes of enemies similar to Dynasty Warriors games. Link will also have upgraded graphics and character models compared to its predecessor.

Three new playable servants have just been confirmed to be added to Fate/Extella Link.

Francis Drake (from Fate/Extra, voiced by Rei Takano)

(from Fate/Extra, voiced by Rei Takano) Astolfo (from Fate/Apocrypha, voiced by Rumi Okubo)

(from Fate/Apocrypha, voiced by Rumi Okubo) Scathach (from Fate/Grand Order, voiced by Mamiko Noto)

This trailer promises that even more new servants will be added to the playable roster. It also confirms that Charlemagne, the first brand-new servant confirmed for Fate/Extella Link, will be voiced by Ryohei Kimura.

Fate/Extella Link is currently under development by Marvelous for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, and will be released in Japan on June 7, 2018. An English localization of this game has not been announced as of yet. In the meantime, you can also check our review of the first Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star, which has been released worldwide and is also additionally available on Nintendo Switch and Steam.

[Source: Marvelous]