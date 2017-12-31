Many Developers Name Horizon Zero Dawn Game of the Year

Horizon Zero Dawn Gets High Praise From Other Developers

The PlayStation Blog ran a great feature where they had developers talk about what games they liked the most this year. Many developers, including Yoko Taro, included Horizon Zero Dawn as one of their favorite games of the year. There was a lot of praise for Guerrilla’s latest title from both Japanese and western developers.

Team Ninja’s Fumihiko Yasuda had particularly high praise for the game. “I was amazed by the quality of the graphics and the art style, deep story, stealth tactics, and combat were all top notch,” said the Nioh director. “[It all came together in] making everything run in perfect unison.”

Additional praise came from Rebellion Senior Producer James Valls. “I’m a huge fan of the Killzone games so I’m always looking forward to anything they make but this game still surprised me on many levels,” revealed Valls. “Great narrative, gorgeous visuals and animation, and really really tight combat mechanics. Absolutely outstanding.”

“There’s definitely something under the skin of Horizon Zero Dawn that stays with you long after the credits have rolled,” said Sumo Digital’s Brad Davey, the lead designer of Snake Pass. “While, at its core, it’s a game about tearing through giant robot animals and dinosaurs, the world building (and previous destruction!) give the game a sense of believability and humanity that you can’t really help but fall in love with and want to return to. I’m very excited about what the future holds for Horizon and, of course Aloy.”



For more on Guerrilla Games’ latest title, check out our Horizon Zero Dawn review. Here’s a snippet of what Paulmichael Contreras had to say about the open-world role-playing game:

Horizon Zero Dawn is an early contender for game of the year. Guerrilla Games has outdone themselves, in astounding fashion. This is a glorious game, the result of a team of masterful artisans who not only had a story that they wished to tell, but a world that was living inside of them which they wanted to share with us all. Now, we get to play inside their creation, and it is a breathtaking experience to behold. A massive, open world filled with equally massive, terrifying robots, juxtaposed against the beauty of the Earth, nature fighting back the darkness as it tends to do. Horizon Zero Dawn is the kind of game you play to get lost in, and can be enjoyed by players of all types. This could be the beginning of a stellar franchise, and there is something for everyone here. If you own a PS4, you owe it to yourself to give Horizon Zero Dawn a go.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]