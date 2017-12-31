January Saudi Arabia PlayStation Plus Games Don’t Include Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Unlike other territories, gamers in Saudi Arabia won’t be able to play Deus Ex: Mankind Divided next month with their PlayStation Plus subscription. This is due to the title not being officially released in the region. Instead, the Saudi Arabia PlayStation Plus games will include the indie adventure game Alone With You.

تعرفوا على ألعاب شهر يناير القادم من بلايستيشن بلس ⚡️ اكتب الفصل الخاص بك في لعبة Batman The Telltale Series و صارع للنجاة في مستعمرة فضائية الهلاك فيها محتوم في Alone With You #قوي_لعبك واشترك الآن! pic.twitter.com/wYRa3hJp97 — بلايستيشن السعودية (@PlayStationSA) December 27, 2017

This change seems specific to Saudi Arabia, as other countries in the Middle East seem unaffected by the swap:

تصرفاتك وخياراتك ستحدد مصير باتمان 🦇 وعشّ في العالم ما بعد حادث التقدم.

نقدم لكم ألعاب بلايستيشن بلس لشهر يناير مع إمكانية وصول لمدة 14 يوماً بمناسبة العام الجديد. #قوي_لعبك وإشترك الآن!https://t.co/1lSEGlfaqM pic.twitter.com/12Q93sj98f — PlayStation Mid East (@PlayStation_ME) December 27, 2017

For reference, here are the games both leaving and entering the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection next week on January 2 in North America and Europe:

For more on the indie release, check out my Alone With You review. Here’s what I had to say about the emotional title:

One other thing that became apparent upon replaying the game a second time was that Alone With You is filled with technical issues. Several times I was able to walk outside of an area I was supposed to be in, and was basically locked out from an area until I managed to wiggle myself back in. I never ran into a glitch that caused me to restart the application, but I did waste several minutes due to the collision detection being poorly done. There is also an issue where the game will repeat lines of dialogue twice when I was quickly skipping through it. This happened very often and defeated my entire purpose of trying to speed through scenes I had already seen. Alone With You provides an interesting ride for players, but doesn’t manage to fulfill its potential. The romantic side of the game feels underdeveloped, and I ran into bugs often enough to hamper my enjoyment. That said, it has an interesting enough story that is worth checking out and its shortcomings can’t undo a solid story that is told well.

The January 2018 PlayStation Plus titles go live on January 2, 2018.

[Source: GearNuke]