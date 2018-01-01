Beerus Will be Available Character in Dragon Ball FighterZ Open Beta

With the Dragon Ball FighterZ open beta set to kick off in just two weeks, it looks like players will be given the chance to new characters in the beta. According to a recent issue Weekly Shonen Jump, it was revealed that Beerus, Universe 7’s God of Destruction, will be one of the 11 characters playable in the open beta this month.

For those unaware, the open beta will be available for all players on January 14 and 15, with special early access available on January 13 for those who pre-order the game. While not every character has been confirmed for the beta, Beerus is one that fans have been wanting to experience, so this news won’t be disappointing. For more on what to prepare for when Beerus comes to the beta, make sure to check out Shoryuken, who translated the Shonen Jump page on him and the beta.

For even more on the fighting game, you can check out our E3 2017 Dragon Ball FighterZ preview in order to learn more. Here’s a snippet of what Tyler had to say about it:

Since it is a Dragon Ball game, there’s also a big focus on mobility. By hitting the right trigger, players can use a special homing dash that’ll avoid Ki attacks. That’s not all, as they can also do a warp attack called Vanish that has players teleport behind their opponent and land an attack. That costs a gauge of energy, though, so it’s important that these special moves are used in moderation. The fighting in Dragon Ball FighterZ is just as fun as it looks. The combat is instantly accessible to anyone that has played a fighting game, but there’s enough unique systems in play that competitive players will have to spend plenty of time learning the ins and outs. Going off of Arc System Works’ track record, this isn’t a game that Dragon Ball fans will want to miss out on.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26, 2018.

[Source: Shoryuken]