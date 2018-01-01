Check Out the Little Red Lie Trophy List
As we broke earlier today, Will O’Neill is bringing his narrative adventure game Little Red Lie to PlayStation 4. The title explores themes of poverty, happiness, and lying. The adventure game released last year on PC and mobile, but it’ll be coming to PlayStation 4 (and possibly Vita if O’Neill’s Twitter can be believed) in 2018 according to a trophy listing. Some PlayStation owners should be familiar with O’Neill’s work as he previously released Actual Sunlight on PlayStation Vita (learn how his previous game impacted one of our writers), and worked on Planet of the Eyes.
You can view the complete Little Red Lie trophy list below (there are slight spoilers as one would expect from a list):
Bronze
- Duly Noted
Unsuccessfully attempt to mitigate your evasiveness in the opening questionnaire.
- Dramatic Pause
Take a long sip of water before continuing on with your stunning tirade.
- Circular Logic
Attempt to mask your intoxication via greater intoxication.
- Grand Victory
Falsify your way into being touched by a member of the opposite sex.
- Whiplash
Force an inane conversation about every single car in the showroom.
- En Francais
Respond to the French recording in your very best French.
- Sore Loser
‘Accidentally’ scratch the felt on the airport pool table.
Silver
- Great Guy
Speak insincerely with every unimportant person in the game.
- True Justice
Have your life restored in a manner befitting your worth.
- The Good Life
Start a new life with your loving family in a better place.
Gold
- The Best Policy
Awarded in recognition of your contribution to the arts.
Little Red Lie is set to release in 2018 for PlayStation 4. More information is expected to be announced “very soon.”
[Source: PSN Profiles]