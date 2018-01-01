Check Out the Little Red Lie Trophy List

As we broke earlier today, Will O’Neill is bringing his narrative adventure game Little Red Lie to PlayStation 4. The title explores themes of poverty, happiness, and lying. The adventure game released last year on PC and mobile, but it’ll be coming to PlayStation 4 (and possibly Vita if O’Neill’s Twitter can be believed) in 2018 according to a trophy listing. Some PlayStation owners should be familiar with O’Neill’s work as he previously released Actual Sunlight on PlayStation Vita (learn how his previous game impacted one of our writers), and worked on Planet of the Eyes.

You can view the complete Little Red Lie trophy list below (there are slight spoilers as one would expect from a list):

Bronze

Duly Noted

Unsuccessfully attempt to mitigate your evasiveness in the opening questionnaire.

Unsuccessfully attempt to mitigate your evasiveness in the opening questionnaire. Dramatic Pause

Take a long sip of water before continuing on with your stunning tirade.

Take a long sip of water before continuing on with your stunning tirade. Circular Logic

Attempt to mask your intoxication via greater intoxication.

Attempt to mask your intoxication via greater intoxication. Grand Victory

Falsify your way into being touched by a member of the opposite sex.

Falsify your way into being touched by a member of the opposite sex. Whiplash

Force an inane conversation about every single car in the showroom.

Force an inane conversation about every single car in the showroom. En Francais

Respond to the French recording in your very best French.

Respond to the French recording in your very best French. Sore Loser

‘Accidentally’ scratch the felt on the airport pool table.

Silver

Great Guy

Speak insincerely with every unimportant person in the game.

Speak insincerely with every unimportant person in the game. True Justice

Have your life restored in a manner befitting your worth.

Have your life restored in a manner befitting your worth. The Good Life

Start a new life with your loving family in a better place.

Gold

The Best Policy

Awarded in recognition of your contribution to the arts.

Little Red Lie is set to release in 2018 for PlayStation 4. More information is expected to be announced “very soon.”

[Source: PSN Profiles]