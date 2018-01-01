Call of Duty: WWII Player Count Reaches Over 12 Million on PS4

It’s safe to say that Call of Duty: WWII is one of the biggest games out currently. Not only is it consistently one of the highest selling games in nearly every region, it’s managed to turn around a franchise that many thought was getting tired and repetitive. Now, players are rewarding that by playing, and according to a recent post over at the ResetEra forums, there are a lot of people playing.

Over at the forums, user “v_iHuGi” took a snapshot of the games total player count on the PlayStation 4, and the number is nothing short of shocking, as over 12 million people have officially played the game. As the user noted, other popular entries in the Call of Duty series didn’t hit the 10 million mark until sometime in January, so for WWII to already be at 12 million is very impressive. Needless to say, the Call of Duty mania is back in full effect.

For more information on the World War II-themed shooter, check out our review below:

World War II was the right move. Call of Duty reaches back to its roots to bring players an entry worthy of the series’ namesake. The campaign is emotional, multiplayer is classic, and Nazi Zombies is downright dark and terrifying. No matter which kind of player you are, there is something for everyone, whether it’s a cinematic story, a competitive and social multiplayer, or an immensely difficult battle against undead Nazis. Call of Duty: WWII is another incredible package of experiences, each distinct from the others, but tied together by the unifying themes of World War II that deserve your attention.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now.