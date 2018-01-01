Devs Pick God of War PS4 as their Most Anticipated Game

Many Developers Are Excited to Play God of War

The PlayStation Blog put up a fun article today asking developers what their most anticipated game of 2018 was. Non-surprisingly, one of the titles that got a lot of love was Sony Santa Monica’s God of War for PlayStation 4. It turns out that it’s not just fans that are excited for the action game, but also those within the industry.

One big name that is excited for the return of Kratos is Guerrilla Games co-founder Hermen Hulst. “I am really looking forward to this father and son adventure,” said Hulst. “The new direction Santa Monica Studios is taking the franchise is looking very promising and I can’t wait to see what larger-than-life set pieces they have been creating.”

Several high profile Japanese developers also had kind words to say. “It has been a while since the last title in the series, so I’m really looking forward to seeing how Kratos has evolved,” said Nioh director Fumihiko Yasuda. “From watching the video that has been released, I get a sense that the actions and gore are really going to live up to expectations.”

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn director Naoki Yoshida was also excited. “The player experience is obviously great, but seeing how far they can push the technical limits of the PlayStation 4 hardware and thus raise the bar for game developers all over the world is both frightening and exhilarating at the same time! Seeing if my own predictions about how the story will develop is also something that I am secretly looking forward to a lot!”

In case you missed it, make sure to check out our preview of the latest God of War iteration from E3 2017:

God of War is back, and it has brought with it some fresh ideas. Not only in gameplay, with a helper character, truly defensive options, and the removal of blatant button prompts. But also in the world from which this game’s mythology is drawn from. Kratos continues to struggle despite a lengthy period of self-imposed isolation. Meanwhile, his son appears to be just as willing and able to conquer his fears and vanquish enemies as Kratos. Yet there remain so many unanswered questions: what is in that satchel Kratos is seen handing to Atreus? What happened to Kratos while he was away from the world? Who was Atreus’ mother? Or that woman talking to him? By leaving these things unanswered, Sony Santa Monica has left us all talking amongst ourselves, awaiting with a near fever-pitch level of anticipation, for what looks to be another solid entry in this venerable series. It is still too early to call this game, but what we’ve seen is as promising as any of the other strong God of War games.

God of War is slated to launch sometime in 2018.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]