Save a Planet Full of Robots When Shiny Comes to the PlayStation 4

While Shiny has been out on the PC for a long time now, it seems like it’s finally going to be making its way to the PlayStation 4, as a recent ESRB listing for the game on the platform has been revealed. For those that don’t know, Shiny puts players in the shoes of Kramer, a robot who was left on the abandoned planet of Aurora and must find a way to harvest energy and rescue his other robot friends before the planet crashes into the sun.

For the full ESRB rating of Shiny, where it earns an E rating, take a peek:

This is a platformer game in which players control a robot trying to rescue his friends from a doomed planet. Players traverse platforms, collect batteries, and overcome various hazards along the way; players’ robot loses energy when hit by objects in the environment (e.g., falling rocks, pressing pistons, rotating fan blades).

While Shiny doesn’t seem to have any type of release information yet, a listing for the PlayStation 4 version of the game has popped up on Metacritic along with a release date of February 27, 2018. For now, we’ll take that information with a grain of salt, but if it’s true, it looks like we’ll be helping out our robotic friends pretty soon!

For a brief description of the game, make sure to check out below:

Kramer will gather and share energy with his fellow robots, helping them escape dire situations and predicaments. He will have to jump and explore every platform in every corner of the 20 extensive levels to find all of his friends. Energy is running low on Aurora, so Kramer will have to collect batteries or use generators to recharge, as every action drains his power. Various power-ups collected along the way, such as jetpacks, energy spheres and temperature regulators, can help him on this crucial journey. Shiny is about saving lives, so it contains no blood or violence. Features Enjoy non-violent, platforming action

Explore 20 extensive levels.

Manage your energy levels – the robots’ source of life!

Make use of cool power-ups found along the way.

Make sure to stay tuned for more information on Shiny.