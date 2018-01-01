Final Fantasy XIV Heavensturn Event is Running Now, Ends January 15

As the Starlight Celebration comes to a close, the Final Fantasy XIV Heavensturn event begins. Heavensturn celebrates the new year in FFXIV, and this year’s event comes with rewards honoring the Year of the Dog. The event will be ending on January 15 at 6:59 AM Pacific, so make sure to complete the quest before then to earn the limited time rewards.

A Far Eastern delegation has come to Eorzea to celebrate the advent of the year of the dog. Adventurers enthused to partake in this celebration of man’s best friend are encouraged to seek him out.

To start the “More Bark and Mochi Bite” quest, head to Limsa Lominsa and speak to Inu Bugyo on the upper decks. He can be found at coordinates X:11.5 Y:13.8. The quest will reward two unique helmets with dogs on top of them to fit the theme of the event. You can also purchase a stuffed dog tabletop item for display in your owned properties.

Though the rewards for this event may not be the most extravagant (where’s the tiny doggo minion??), don’t forget that Final Fantasy XIV Director Naoki Yoshida has been teasing some of the upcoming content today, and that update 4.2, titled Rise of a New Sun” is scheduled to release before the end of the month. FFXIV patch 4.2 will bring with it a whole new campaign scenario, side missions, new dungeons, PVP, a raid, and more. We’ll keep you apprised of everything new headed to the game as Yoshida and his team announce more in 2018.

Do you plan to celebrate the new year with Final Fantasy XIV?