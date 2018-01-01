A Recent Trophy Listing Reveals Happy Drummer is Coming to PSVR

Fans of rhythm games and virtual reality will be happy today, as it looks like Happy Drummer will be making its way from other VR platforms and onto the PSVR. Just as its name implies, the game allows players to take on the role of a drummer who must play beats in time with queues that drop down from the sky. You can check out a brief trailer for the game below.

While the game has been out for some time on the PC, it’s just now making its way to the PSVR and players will likely be happy. No release information has been revealed as of yet, but you can check out the trophy list for the title already, and expect more information to be released soon. For more information on what to expect from Happy Drummer, make sure to check out how developer Lusionsoft describes the game:

In the game, players are no longer just blocking something, but playing with the various drums and instruments, and be really part of the music! Along with more and more combos, all the world elements will be dancing around, including tribesmen, wild animals, rocks and trees, and even gods! We would like to let players feel that they are the Centre of the world, and bring along all the joy! Let’s become god of drums, and there goes the whole world’s worship! Happy Drummer is easy-to-play, you won’t see any UI in the game, you could truly interact with this virtual world. In the full version, we have 2 different type of scene, 8 pieces of original music with 3 difficulties in normal mode and 4 bonus music pieces in creation mode; once you finish it good performing, you could unlock the subsequent music. Please remember that only full combo makes you God of Drums. So, keep practicing and enjoying yourself in the fantastic drum world!

Happy Drummer currently has no release date for the PSVR, but we’ll be sure to update as more information becomes available.