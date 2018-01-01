Itsuno Gives Update on Next Project, Possibly Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry Series Director Gives Update on Next Project

Devil May Cry series director Hideaki Itsuno just gave an update to fans on his currently unannounced project, which is rumored to be Devil May Cry 5. Itsuno took to Twitter with a message to his loyal followers. “Happy new year! I am sorry that I can not present a new project last year. The development of the project is now under climax. I am making a great game so please expect it.”

This has become an almost quarterly tradition for Itsuno, who also tweeted out similar statements after E3 2017 and Tokyo Game Show 2017. Back in June, Itsuno told fans that he was “sorry to not announce anything at E3,” and asked them to “please wait as [his] project is progressing smoothly.” Still, it’s good news that the development is now “under climax.”

A report from November 2017 said that Devil May Cry 5 would be a PlayStation 4 exclusive for a limited period of time, and that an announcement is likely for E3 2018:

The original post hinted at some kind of PlayStation exclusivity, but was unclear on the details. “There is some form of Playstation exclusivity involved. Sony is paying for some of the funding for the game but the extent of it is not known. Could be completely PS4 exclusive, console exclusive or timed exclusive. If the game is announced publicly then it will be at a Sony event, which is why many people thought that it was going to be at PSX.”

What would you like to see next from Devil May Cry and Dragon’s Dogma director Hideaki Itsuno? Let us know in the comments if you would like to see Devil May Cry 5, a possible sequel to Dragon’s Dogma, or something entirely new from the talented director!

[Source: Twitter]