NBA 2K League Qualifications Are Officially Underway Starting Today

The new year is officially upon us, and now it’s time for those serious virtual basketball players to step up their game and get ready for the NBA 2K League qualifications to begin. As of today, the first stage of qualifiers is officially underway, and players hoping to nab a spot on an official team can head into NBA 2K18’s Pro-Am mode and get to work.

Today is the day! Get to the neighborhood and win 50 #NBA2K18 Pro-Am Games in the month of January to become eligible for the #2KLeague. Follow @NBA2KLeague for more information! pic.twitter.com/TtSCvDRA1g — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) January 1, 2018

As the tweet above suggests, the qualification system is pretty standard. To qualify for the NBA 2K League Combine taking place in February, all you have to do is win 50 games in Pro-Am mode and complete the online registration in late January. Qualifications will run from today until January 31, so players have a good chunk of time to try and get their wins in.

Rarely have I had as many conflicting feelings about a game as much as I do with NBA 2K18. So much about the basketball sim is top-notch, but there are also so many elements that make me want to put it down and never touch it again. From gross business decisions that get in the way of enjoying modes to adding so many elements that get in the way of simply enjoying the on-court action, it winds up being its own worst enemy. Those who just want a solid basketball game to play exhibition matches won’t find anything better, but the rest of the package winds up stepping on its own feet all too often.

NBA 2K18 is available now.