PSA: Last Day to Redeem Free PlayStation Plus Games for December

Today is the last day that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to redeem the December PlayStation Plus games. The free games for December will go away on January 2. That means players still have time to redeem games like Darksiders II and Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends on PlayStation 4, and XBlaze Lost: Memories on PS3. So, make sure to redeem those before they go away.

Of course, there’ll be new PlayStation Plus games in place of it. New additions to the line-up in January include Batman: The Telltale Series, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Starblood Arena, The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, and more. It’s definitely a solid month (check out how it compares to Games with Gold).

Here are the PlayStation Plus games both leaving and entering the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection on January 2 in North America and Europe:

