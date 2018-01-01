Celebrate the New Year With the NBA 2K18 Double Rep Event

Was your New Year’s resolution to ball out? Well, I’ve good news then! NBA 2K18 is currently allowing those that play the basketball title’s Road to 99 mode to earn double progression from now until January 2 at 11:59pm eastern time. That makes it a prime time to be balling in 2K, even if you should probably be spending time with your family during the holidays.

Here’s the official NBA 2K18 double rep announcement:

Is your New Year's resolution to become a 99 @NBA2K? Today is the day to start grinding! Hop on and enjoy 2X progression towards your #RoadTo99 #NewYearNewMe pic.twitter.com/Fzxe0VAnXq — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) January 1, 2018

For more on the game, check out my NBA 2K18 review. Here’s what I had to say about the game when it launched:

One’s enjoyment of NBA 2K18 will ultimately come down to what they want out of a basketball title. If you just want to play franchise mode and relive some great NBA games as exhibitions then you’ll be thrilled. There simply isn’t a better playing basketball game on the market, and as much as an improvement NBA Live is upon its predecessors it can’t top 2K18 from a strictly mechanical standpoint. If you enjoy taking a created character through a career, and watching them develop, though, you’ll likely wind up being disappointed. This feels like a step backwards. You’ll also likely feel gross after being tempted to purchase virtual currency for the 50th time. Sure, it’s all optional, but when nearly everything is tied to it, and progression grinds to a halt, it stops being simply an”easier” way to progress. Instead, it’s the preferred method, and one that 2K is expecting players to use if they’re serious about playing. It’s a really damning state of the industry that I’m feeling pushed away from a game that I really enjoy playing due to a poorly executed business model. Rarely have I had as many conflicting feelings about a game as much as I do with NBA 2K18. So much about the basketball sim is top-notch, but there are also so many elements that make me want to put it down and never touch it again. From gross business decisions that get in the way of enjoying modes to adding so many elements that get in the way of simply enjoying the on-court action, it winds up being its own worst enemy. Those who just want a solid basketball game to play exhibition matches won’t find anything better, but the rest of the package winds up stepping on its own feet all too often.

NBA 2K18 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.