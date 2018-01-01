Secret of Mana Remake Gets Rated by ESRB, Has “Moderate Amounts of Cleavage”

The ESRB just rated the Secret of Mana remake ahead of its February 15, 2018 release date. There isn’t much to spoil considering it’s a remake, but the E10+ rating does mention that “a handful of characters wear outfits that reveal moderate amounts of cleavage,” and that there are some “mildly suggestive comments.”

Check out the Secret of Mana remake ESRB rating below:

This is a role-playing game in which a group of fighters must defeat an evil empire by restoring a magical sword. From an overhead perspective, players explore areas (e.g., villages, forests, caves), interact with characters, and battle fantastical creatures (e.g., oversized insects, monsters, dragons). Characters use swords, axes, and magic spells to defeat enemies in real-time combat; battles are highlighted by impact sounds, light effects, and cries of pain. A handful of characters wear outfits that reveal moderate amounts of cleavage; characters occasionally make mildly suggestive comments (e.g., “Maybe I’m not…filled out like she is, but I’ve got a great personality!”)

For more on the upcoming remake, check out my Secret of Mana preview. Here’s what I had to say about it:

My demo ended with the game’s first boss battle, which has the player taking on a huge monster. In fact, it actually managed to trap me in one of the corners of the small battle area, and I couldn’t get away from its attacks for about 30 seconds due to my character being unable to get past the monster’s giant model. Once I got out of that corner, the fight was pretty simple, as I was able to dispose of him with minimal issue. That’s when the demo ended, so I didn’t get to see any of the later sections. Despite a disappointing amount of polish in its production value, Secret of Mana still holds plenty of value as a faithful remake. It plays exactly how fans of the original would expect it to, and that’s a damn fine base considering it’s one of the most beloved SNES role-playing games. We’re also a solid ways out from its 2018 release, so a lot of my issues with voice acting and animation could be fixed by then. I’m not sold yet on this remake, as it might just be best to play the original game, but we’ll find out soon enough.

Secret of Mana will release on the PlayStation 4, Vita, and PC on February 15, 2018.

[Source: ESRB]