Take a Look at How the Child of Light Art Style Was Designed

Even though the game has been out for nearly 4 years, Child of Light still resonates with a ton of players, and rightfully so. The game is still a stunning piece of work and has some of the prettiest art design for any video game. Earlier today, the GDC Youtube channel published a talk from the 2014 GDC that featured Ubisoft’s Patrick Plourde discussing the game.

The video (above) goes in-depth into the various design iterations of the main character’s appearance, and what worked to create a character with such an iconic look. It’s definitely worth the watch, but with it clocking in at 46 minutes, you might need to set aside some time to check it out. Regardless, if you’re a Child of Light fan, this is a discussion you won’t want to pass up.

Even though it’s been out for quite some time now, there might be a chance you haven’t played Child of Light. If you haven’t, make sure to check out our review of the game below:

I want everyone to play this game! Child of Light is a great example of a modern RPG that bridges gaming with other forms of art. I will be showing this game to any friends and family who are not too familiar with what gaming can be, or who have some uninformed stereotypes about what all video games are like these days. Beautiful painting-style art, moving music, refreshing and simple gameplay, and a multifaceted, emotional storyline make this game well worth the time and money.

Child of Light is available now.