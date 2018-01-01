The Latest Gravel Gameplay Trailer Takes You to Namibia

Italian developer Milestone is best known for their simulation racing games, but their next title will be an arcade racer. Called Gravel, it has a focus on off-road racing. Milestone recently uploaded some new Gravel gameplay on their YouTube channel showing off a track taking place in the African country of Namibia.

View the new Gravel Namibia gameplay footage:

The studio also put out a video showing off the racing game’s career mode, which you can check out below:

I recently got to go hands-on with Gravel at PAX West 2017. Here’s what I had to say about Milestone’s upcoming racing title in our Gravel preview:

One part of the game that I didn’t get to go hands-on with was its story mode. Called the Gravel Channel, the mode is presented as a web television series. Players have to work their way through the ranks and eventually challenge several “Off-Road Masters,” who look to be the douchiest drivers alive. It’s definitely a different spin on a career mode, so I’m looking forward to checking it out when Gravel releases next year. It’s definitely cool to see Milestone trying something different within the racing genre. They’re showing a lot of unique ideas in Gravel, and I had a great time in the 30-minutes I spent with their upcoming arcade racer. It’s definitely not the in-depth simulation that fans are used to receiving from them, but it might be their most fun title yet.

Gravel is set to release on February 27th, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Milestone Team YouTube]