View the Gorgeous The King of Fighters XIV Mai Shiranui Figure

January 1, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Hobby Japan is bringing out a figure of The King of Fighters XIV favorite Mai Shiranui. The talented femme fatale will receive a 1/6 scale figurine in April 2018 for 17,500 yen. She wears the same outfit as in the PlayStation 4 fighting game, and is in her fighting pose.

Check out a picture of the Mai Shiranui figure below:

Mai Shiranui Figure

Those that are interested can preorder The King of Fighters XIV Mai Shiranui figure at Play-Asia. Remember that you can use the code “PSLIFE” at checkout to get $3 off your purchase.

For more on SNK’s latest fighting game, check out my The King of Fighters XIV review. Here’s what I had to say about the title when it released:

Free matches can be made for team and solo fights, but they also house a unique battle type called Party Vs. This mode is a team match that has six different people competing at once. That means each person controls one of the characters in the match, and it’s not unlike playing a basketball game online with real teammates. I find the prospect of this mode to be super interesting, and I can’t wait to see actual teams formed around this concept. It’s fun, fresh, and a smart addition to the genre (even if I found that it can be difficult to get six people together).

The King of Fighters XIV is a fully featured fighting game. It still feels like its classic predecessors, but it has been updated in some important areas to feel like a modern take. Its roster is both a celebration of the series that also signifies that this is a new step forward. I’m excited to see KoF back in the spotlight, and I hope to see SNK continue building on this great installment.

The Mai Shiranui figure will release in April for 17,500 yen.

[Source: Siliconera]

Check Out the Little Red Lie Trophy List
