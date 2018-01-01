Yoko Taro’s Most Anticipated Game is 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

The PlayStation Blog put up a fun article today asking developers what their most anticipated game of 2018 was. Non-surprisingly, a lot of developers brought up big names like God of War and Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man. However, NieR: Automata director Yoko Taro wound up going in a different direction when asked for about what 2018 release he was most excited for.

“The one that I’m most curious about is probably 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim,” answered Yoko Taro. “Mr. Kamitani from Vanillaware makes games that are so appealing, I always end up buying them.” As Taro mentions, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is the next game by Odin Sphere developer Vanillaware.

Here’s how Atlus, the game’s publisher, describes the upcoming Vanillaware title:

A departure from the studio’s traditional fantasy style, the game takes place in a modern setting punctuated with giant mechs. Although the world may be bleak, Vanillaware’s signature artistic shine and gorgeous aesthetics will bring the characters and story of 13 Sentinels to life.

Vanillaware’s 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim was originally announced during TGS 2015, so it’s only fitting that it had a presence at this year’s Tokyo Game Show. To see how far the PlayStation 4 and Vita title has come during development, take a look at its Tokyo Game Show 2015 unveil. Clearly the studio has been hard at work polishing up the 2018 release.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is releasing for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in Japan, and will come out in 2018. A North American release is currently planned.

Like what you see? Let us know in the comments below if you’re excited about 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and if you hope that it releases in North America in 2018 as well.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]