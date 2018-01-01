There’s Lots More to Come to Final Fantasy XIV in 2018, Yoshida Teases New Content

2017 saw the release of Final Fantasy XIV’s second major expansion, Stormblood, and the year continued to be a strong one for the massive MMO. In a New Year’s greeting, Producer/Director Naoki Yoshida talked about 2017 being a “fantastic year” including seeing more players online than ever before (no specific numbers were given), and hinted at a lot of things to come in 2018.

The first major update of 2018 will be patch 4.2 that was announced in December. This update will add new main scenario and side quests, a new Raid dungeon, more PvP updates, and new dungeons to the game as well. In his update, Yoshida says that update 4.2 will be released at the end of this month, so players won’t have to wait much longer before they have new adventures to undertake.

Yoshida also teased the future of Final Fantasy XIV with this cryptic image:

He followed up the image by saying “Strange… I was expecting perhaps another ancient Eastern proverb, or even a passage from the diary of the late Archon Louisoix. What could this mean for the future of the realm? I suppose we can only speculate until the truth reveals itself.” It should be noted that Square Enix is already working on the next major expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, so this could very well be a hint at what is coming next.

He ended the New Year’s greeting by thanking the fans for all of their support and saying that there’s a lot to do in 2018.

The FFXIV team is taking a short break for New Years, but you can be sure we’ll hit the ground running when we get back to the office. There’s much to do this year, and we intend to give our all to provide you with the greatest gaming experience possible. Again, to our players and all fans of the FINAL FANTASY series, I wish you a happy new year, and hope you enjoy what we have in store for 2018!

Expect to hear more details on the exact release of Final Fantasy XIV update 4.2 soon, and we’ll bring you any additional news about the team’s plans for more FFXIV content in 2018.

[Source: Square Enix]