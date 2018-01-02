UK Sales Chart: Call of Duty: WWII Finishes 2017 on Top

The UK sales chart is now available, and non-surprisingly Call of Duty: WWII has kept its top spot atop the list. In second place came the sales behemoth that is FIFA 18, which will likely stick around for months to come. Rounding out the top five were Star Wars Battlefront II, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Grand Theft Auto V is somehow still selling amazingly years after release at number five.

Here’s the top 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending December 30, 2017, according to GfK Chart-Track:

Call of Duty: WWII FIFA 18 Star Wars Battlefront II Assassin’s Creed Origins Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario Odyssey The Sims 4 Gran Turismo Sport Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Need for Speed Payback Destiny 2 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 WWE 2K18 Rocket League: Collectors Edition Forza Motorsport 7 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy L.A. Noire LEGO Worlds

For more on the highest selling debut of the week, check out our Call of Duty: WWII review. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say:

World War II was the right move. Call of Duty reaches back to its roots to bring players an entry worthy of the series’ namesake. The campaign is emotional, multiplayer is classic, and Nazi Zombies is downright dark and terrifying. No matter which kind of player you are, there is something for everyone, whether it’s a cinematic story, a competitive and social multiplayer, or an immensely difficult battle against undead Nazis. Call of Duty: WWII is another incredible package of experiences, each distinct from the others, but tied together by the unifying themes of World War II that deserve your attention.

