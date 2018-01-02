New PSVR Shooter Cold Iron Releasing at the End of January

Catch & Release, LLC have announced today that Cold Iron, a new virtual reality shooter, will release for the PlayStation VR, Oculus Touch, and HTC Vive on January 30. The game is billed as combining the boss rush gameplay of Cuphead, the western aesthetic of Red Dead Redemption, and the gunplay of Arizona Sunshine and Raw Data to give players a unique experience in the shooting genre.

The game seems to center around Cold Iron, a demonic pistol possessed by a hungry spirit. Players can explore a variety of worlds and will have to solve puzzles, take down foes, and discover the truth behind the demonic weapon you possess.

For more information on Cold Iron, make sure to check out below:

Features: Puzzle Shooter: The most lethal challenge in VR–speed, accuracy, and cunning combine for a heart-pounding adventure.

Action Packed: Split-second showdowns against notorious outlaws, sorcerers, and unstoppable killing machines.

The Weird West: Forge a dark pact with Cold Iron to avenge your father’s murder.

All The World’s A Stage: A complete narrative experience told in bite-sized VR chunks, Cold Iron is a story rich with gripping voice acting and thought-provoking characters.

Into Another Dimension: Explore new worlds filled with lightning-fast gunfighters and long-forgotten beasts.

The Future Is Here: Cold Iron is a new genre for a new medium. Experience it exclusively in virtual reality. Immerse yourself in a unique Wild West experience. Explore a variety of worlds and locations, defeat fearsome foes, discover the truth behind the infamous weapon Cold Iron, collect in-game statues for additional rewards, and experience the most thrilling virtual reality game!

Cold Iron is set to launch on January 30.