Sumo Digital Acquires CCP Games’ Newcastle Studio

After CCP Games’ announced that it would be shutting down two studios and halting VR development late last year, Sumo Digital – the developers of such games as Crackdown 3, Dead Island 2, and Project Nova – have revealed that they will be taking on CCP Games’ Newcastle studio. 34 staff members have transferred to Sumo Digital, with Owen O’Brien remaining as Studio Director for Newcastle Studios. The move makes Newcastle the fourth studio acquired by the developer in an effort to extend their “capacity and breadth of experience.”

Paul Porter, Managing Director of Sumo Digital said, “As we continue to expand this was a great opportunity to bring an experienced, talented and tight-knit team on board.” ”Sumo Digital is a great home for the team in Newcastle,” said Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, CEO of CCP Games. “As we say goodbye to our former colleagues we know that they will do great things there, and we can’t wait to see what they do next.”

As it stands, Sumo Digital is currently hiring across all four of its studios in Sheffield, Nottingham, Newcastle, and Pune, India. For more on Sumo Digital, make sure to check out below, courtesy of the developer:

Founded in 2003, award-winning Sumo Digital employs over 500 staff across its four studios in Sheffield, Nottingham & Newcastle, UK and Pune, India. Developing successful games across all platforms and genres Sumo is recognised for its versatility, proprietary technology and creativity across a portfolio of games featuring titles for major publishers including Microsoft, Sony, Sega and Disney Interactive. Current titles in development include ‘Crackdown 3’, in collaboration with Reagent and Microsoft; ‘Dead Island 2’ for Koch Media and ‘Project Nova’ for CCP Games.

