Day 1 DLC for Digimon Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory Has Been Revealed

Bandai Namco continues to tease fans with more information regarding the upcoming Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory, as they recently took to Twitter to reveal the Day 1 downloadable content that will be available for both the physical and digital copy of the games.

Don't miss #Digimon CyberSleuth: Hacker's Memory Day 1 DLC (phy / digital copy) & Retail Bonus (physical copy)! Available 19th Jan 2018 in JP voice-over & EN subtitles for Southeast Asia. pic.twitter.com/P5saX3sRfj — BANDAI NAMCO S.E.A. (@BandaiNamcoSEA) January 2, 2018

According to the tweet (above), the Day 1 DLC will include the Omnimon NX, Inoden School Attire, Beelzebumon Emblem t-shirt, Summer Camp (P) t-shirt, V. Uchida Costume, and Sistermon Ciel Blanc. The retail bonus, which looks to be available to those who pick the game up physically, includes Crusadermon NX and Leopardmon NX.

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes the new Digimon game:

Today, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is excited to reveal a new Digimon in Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory — Arukadhimon. Arukadhimon is a demonic creature created from an amalgamation of data taken from other Digimon and can Digivolve through absorbing its opponent’s data. Arukadhimon is the greatest threat to the digital and real worlds as it attempts to spread fear, amplify hatred, and create conflict between people. In addition to Arukadhimon, we are also thrilled to introduce a ‘Fashion Collection’ feature within Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory. The collectable T-shirts include special designs based on the Digimon 15th Anniversary, Summer Camp, Beelzebumon Emblem, Digimon 20th Anniversary, and more. Players can collect these exclusive T-Shirts at the in-game shop or obtain them through various in-game events to customize the main character’s look.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory is set to release on January 19, 2018.